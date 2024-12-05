Sokoto Reaffirms Efforts To Tackle Insecurity, Condoles Victims’ Families

Share

Sokoto State Government has reaffirmed its efforts to tackle insecurity in some parts of the state. This move aims to restore peace and security in areas affected by banditry and other security challenges.

The Deputy Governor, Alhaji Idris Mohammed Gobir stated that during a condolence visit to Dantudu Village in Sabon Birni local government area over the death of nine people shot dead by Bandits during an attack last Sunday in the night.

Gobir said all the necessary support is being given to security Agencies involved in the fight against banditry by the state government.

According to him, the government was also liaising with Relevant Agencies in the country to achieve the desired goal.

The deputy governor on behalf of Governor Ahmed Aliyu condoled the family of the deceased and prayed Allah to grant their souls eternal rest and give the family the fortitude to bear the loss. He also prayed for the quick return of the 19 people kidnapped during the attack.

