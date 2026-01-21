Sokoto Ranks Third In CVR With 162,299 New Voters – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Sokoto State, has successfully concluded the first phase of the Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) exercise and commenced the second phase across the state.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Alhaji Umar Yusuf Garba, stated that the first phase of the CVR exercise was conducted from 18 August 2025 to 10 December 2025, followed by the display of the voters’ register for claims and objections, which took place from 15 December 2025 to 21 December 2025.

The first phase of the CVR exercise recorded remarkable achievements and witnessed wide public participation across Sokoto State.

Through effective planning, improved logistics, deployment of skilled personnel, and strong collaboration with stakeholders, the state recorded a significant turnout of eligible registrants.

At the end of the exercise, Sokoto State emerged as the third best-performing state nationwide, with a total of 162,299 successfully registered voters.

This achievement reflects the growing civic awareness of the people of the state and their commitment to democratic participation.

Key successes recorded include high registration turnout across both urban and rural registration centres and efficient registration processes with minimal disruptions- Improved public sensitisation and stakeholder engagement.

The Commission commends the people of Sokoto State for their cooperation, patience, and active participation, as well as the dedication of INEC staff who ensured the smooth conduct of the exercise.

Following the successful completion of the first phase, the Commission hereby announces the commencement of the second phase of the Continuous Voter Registration exercise, which officially began on 5 January 2026 and will run until 17 April 2026.

The second phase is aimed at:- Registering eligible Nigerians who have attained the voting age of 18 years- Replacing lost or damaged Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs).

Correcting errors or updating voter information- Transferring voter registration within, out of, or into Sokoto State Registration will take place at the 23 INEC Local Government offices, the State Office, and other designated and approved registration centres across the state, in line with the Commission’s guidelines.

INEC urges all eligible citizens who are yet to register, as well as those who require any form of voter data update, to take advantage of this opportunity and participate actively in the ongoing exercise.

Civic participation remains a cornerstone of democracy, and voter registration is the first step toward meaningful engagement in the electoral process.

INEC remains committed to conducting a free, fair, transparent, inclusive, and credible voter registration exercise and assures the public of its readiness to continuously improve service delivery.