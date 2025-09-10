Sokoto: PWDs Call For Consideration In Proposed Govt Appointments

The Joint National Association of Persons with Disabilities (JONAPWD), Sokoto State chapter, has commended the state government for approving the recruitment of 3,000 unemployed youths into the civil service.

Speaking through its Chairman, Mu’azu Habibu, and Secretary, Mukhtari Sani Doki, the association praised Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration for its efforts to reduce unemployment and empower youths across the state.

However, the group appealed to the government to grant persons with disabilities special consideration in the exercise, in line with the Discrimination Against Persons with Disabilities (Prohibition) Act 2018, which stipulates a five per cent inclusion quota for persons with disabilities at both federal and state levels.

The association stressed that they have qualified candidates capable of contributing meaningfully to the state civil service.

According to the group, such inclusion would not only empower persons with disabilities but also reflect the state government’s commitment to equity, fairness, and inclusive governance.