Sokoto: Promotion Of Bawa As DG Media, Publicity Well-Deserved – Alma Mater

The Association of Attahiru Secondary School Old Boys 1992 Chapter has congratulated the spokesperson of the Sokoto State Governor, Malam Abubakar Bawa, on his promotion to the rank of Director General, Media and Publicity, Government House, Sokoto, by Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

The association described the elevation by the state government as “Well-deserved,” citing Bawa’s vast experience and proven competence in the media industry.

It also noted that Bawa’s promotion is a testament to his exceptional skills and dedication to duty.

The association further extended its heartfelt congratulations to Abubakar Bawa on his appointment as Director General, Media and Publicity, by the Governor of Sokoto State, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto, FCNA, PhD.

It commended the Governor for what it described as a timely and well-deserved appointment, noting that it is a recognition of competence, dedication, and service to the state.

Speaking during the presentation of the congratulatory message, the Chairman of the Association, Malam Saidu Saleh, described the appointment as well-merited and significant, given Abubakar Bawa’s proven capacity, commitment, and contributions.

After receiving the congratulatory message from the Association, the new DG, Abubakar Bawa, expressed deep appreciation for the honour.

He thanked the members for their care, solidarity, and demonstration of brotherhood in coming together to felicitate with him.

The Association, which boasts a membership strength of over 120, was represented by a six-member delegation that delivered the goodwill and congratulations of the entire body.