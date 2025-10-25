Sokoto Police Unravel Murder, Robbery Conspiracy In Gada Community

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced a major breakthrough in the investigation of a gruesome case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, and robbery that occurred in Gidan Kacha village, Gada Local Government Area.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the deceased, Ali Salisu of Darnawa village, had visited Gidan Kacha to see his girlfriend, Rukayya Amadu.

Unknown to him, Rukayya had allegedly conspired with her other boyfriend, Hamisu Ibrahim, both residents of Gidan Kacha, to lure him into a deadly trap.

According to police findings, the suspects deceived Salisu into following them to the Dabagi bush under the pretence of an intimate meeting.

While there, Hamisu ambushed the unsuspecting victim, tied a rope around his neck, and strangled him to death. The pair then robbed him of his red Kasea motorcycle.

Statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO, further stated that further investigation revealed that after committing the crime, Rukayya and Hamisu transported the stolen motorcycle to Sokoto, where Lawali Abdullahi and Ibrahim Abdullahi—both of the same address—received it without verifying its ownership.

All suspects have been arrested and are in police custody, awaiting arraignment before a court of competent jurisdiction on charges including Criminal Conspiracy, Culpable Homicide, Armed Robbery, and Receiving Stolen Property.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, commended the investigative team for their swift and diligent efforts, reaffirming the Command’s commitment to protecting lives and property across the state.

“This incident underscores the need for vigilance and personal security awareness among citizens,” the Command stated, issuing the following public advisory: Exercise Discretion in Relationships: Be cautious in personal dealings and remain alert to the intentions of acquaintances.

Avoid Secluded Areas: Do not meet anyone in isolated locations, especially at night. Opt for public, well-lit spaces.

Inform Trusted Contacts: Always let family or friends know your whereabouts and expected return time.

Verify Ownership Before Purchase: Merchants and buyers should confirm proof of ownership before acquiring valuable items such as motorcycles, electronics, or vehicles. Receiving stolen property is a punishable offence.

Report Suspicious Activities: Promptly report any suspicious behaviour or individuals to the nearest police station.

The Command also encouraged members of the public with relevant information on this or other criminal cases to come forward anonymously through official communication channels.

Through proactive policing, community engagement, and robust investigation, the Sokoto State Police Command reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to maintaining peace, law, and order in the state.