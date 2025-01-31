Sokoto Police To Enforce Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy Compliance

Share

In line with the directives of the Inspector General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, the Sokoto State Police Command on Friday informed the general public that full enforcement of the Third-Party Motor Vehicle Insurance policy requirement will commence on February 1, 2025.

The enforcement is in accordance with Section 68 of the Insurance Act and Sections 1, 2 – 3 of the Motor Vehicle (Third-Party Insurance) Act, which mandates all vehicle owners to obtain a minimum of Third-Party Insurance before operating on Nigerian roads.

The statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, state command spokesperson further stated that “As part of our daily enforcement duties, the Command has observed with concern that fewer of vehicles in the state are insured, as reported by the Nigeria Insurance Associations”.

It also stated that this poses a significant challenge to road safety and accident victim compensation.

To address this, the Sokoto State Police Command has set up an enforcement team that comprises Security agencies and Mobile courts amongst others, to ensure full compliance.

Some of the Benefits of Third-Party Insurance include ensuring that victims of road accidents receive necessary compensation and providing coverage for injuries and damages sustained during travel.

Others are to strengthen the insurance industry create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths and promote a Responsible Driving Culture.

The Sokoto State Police Command, therefore, urges all vehicle owners to immediately obtain valid Third-Party Insurance to avoid facing legal consequences.

