Share

…Parades Suspects – CP Musa

Sokoto Police Command under the leadership of CP Ahmed Musa has employed advanced Crime-Fighting Strategies, including Security Analysis, Crime Mapping, and Hotspot Identification among others in tackling crimes and criminality in the state.

CP Musa who was represented by the Command Spoke person DSP Ahmad Rufa’i stated this at the first Press Briefing of the year 2025, held at Police Command Sokoto on Friday.

He said the development is in line with the directives of the Inspector General Of Police IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetikun, to bring down crime to the beeriest minimum in the year 2025.

According to him, these action plans led the Command to crack down on crimes and make significant strides in combating vandalisation and motorcycle theft via raids.

The Command Strike Force while on a raid in a criminal hideout and black sport along Tashar Illela, Mabera and Sokoto Central Motor Park arrested one Aliyu Abubakar, Hassan Danjummai, and Hassan Abubakar of Kebbi State is in possession of one Toyota Fish eye vehicle.

The vehicle conveys the different types of Dangerous weapons and instruments of housebreaking including 9 Number Plates Of Motorcycle,1 Cutlass, 1 iron Cutter, 2 Hack saws,8 Padlocks,36 Wheel Spanners and a Knife.

Which they use in terrorizing the State and environs as well as stealing of innocent citizens motorcycles within Sokoto, Kebbi and Niger.

The suspects confessed to having stolen four motorcycles at Madera area Sokoto, two at Achida Market, One Tricycle at Dange – Shuni and one motorcycle at Tureta LGA.

While many more were stolen in Kebbi state, Rijau and Kontagora in Niger state and sold to their receivers in Sokoto and Kebbi, identified as one Abdulrauf Sani of Kebbi State, Mallam Rabiu and Mubarak Idris of Sokoto who are under police custody.

However, two other receivers one Sarki Yellow and Sarki Mai Tifa, of Kebbi State now at large.

Similarly, one Bello Bala Jamilu of Minanata Area Sokoto went to command the strike force office and complained that an unknown person made away with his Hajue UD motorcycle at Mabera Opposite Gidan Dahala Primary Health Care to an unknown destination.

Immediately, the team swung into action raiding black spots within the town and arrested one Ibrahim Sanusi Alias-Wuji-Wuji a Serial

motorcycle thief at Diplomat area Sokoto, on interrogation, he confessed to having stolen the said motorcycle and sold it to one Alhaji Kabiru of Bello Way who is now at large.

He conspired with one Kabiru Abubakar of Rijiyar Doruwa area Sokoto and stole 3 Hajue motorcycles at different locations and sold them to one Abdulhakeem Abdulazeez Alias AK of Gidan Igwai Area Sokoto.

The suspect was arrested and the three motorcycles were recovered in his possession, the suspects will be court charge.

One Aminu Sani of bypass area Yabo LGA went to the Yabo Police Station and complaint against one Abba Hassan 17yrs of Gidan Igwai Area Sokoto, Aliyu Yau Muhammad 17yrs of Magachi Village Yabo, Salisu Chiso 18yrs of Magachi Village that they were found in possession of transformer tools.

The suspects confessed to having broken into the said village transformer and vandalized it and also stole away the transformer oil and sold it at Jega in Kebbi State, having enjoyed the previous one, they came back to vandalize the transformer by removing the armoured cable and copper wires of the transformer.

The following are recovered from them – a hack saw, ring spanner, iron cutter, plier, some transformer tools, one robber pipe and one big spanner which they use in vandalizing transformers. the suspects will be court-charged.

A group Of Vigilante Men from Mailaso Village in Shagari LGA Sokotowas arrested and handed over to Shagari Police Station, one Abu Umaru 17yrs, Shafiu Shehu 16yrs, Usman Abdullahi 17yrs all of Kesoje and Kajiji Village in Shagari LGA who have been terrorizing the area.

On the same date at about 1300hrs, one routine patrol intercepted the set suspect along Shagari Kajiji road in possession of a bunch of aluminium conductor wire.

In the course of interrogation, the suspect confessed to the offence and had previously vandalized and carted away some of the aluminium wire and sold it to one Muntari Tukur 40yrs, Junaidu Musa 30yrs both of Kajiji Village, Shagari LGA Sokoto and Ashiru now at-large.

One Aliyu Abubakar and two others all from Aliyu Jodi area Sokoto went to the command strike force office and complained against one Muhammad Sani Alias Inda, Abdullahi Tujjani all of Sokoto metro that they attacked their watchman at their shops at Aliyu Jodi area bearing cutlasses and iron rod.

On receipt of the information the command strike force team rushed to the scene and the said suspects were arrested while the victim was rescued.

The suspects confessed to having criminally conspired among themselves carrying said weapons and stole Three compressors of freezers valued at N400,000 and sold them to one Maccido Umar now at large.

They also stole 7 trailer batteries at Sokoto Central Motor Park, 2 block engines at Buzaye Garage, 4.40kilo of Aluminum wire at Gidan Igwai Area, 3.50kilo of Aluminum wire at Siriddawa Area and sold it to Yahaya Kachama, Musa Kanuti, Salmanu, and Ibrahim Ibba all of Kwanni Area now at large, as their receivers, the suspects will be charge to court.

Meanwhile, the commissioner of police reaffirmed the commitment of the Sokoto state police command to apprehend the fleeing suspects.

The CP Musa assured the whole people of the caliphate that this year, the Commissioner of Police and his management team have put a red alert on crime through his area commanders, tactical commanders and Divisional Police officers in the state as critical partners in the fight against crime.

The police will appreciate any information that will be useful enough to help in tackling crime and criminality.

“The police has zero tolerance for crime that is why I am reminding you that if you see something, please say something and the police will do something immediately my lines and that of the PPRO remain open for accessibility”.

Share

Please follow and like us: