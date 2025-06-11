Sokoto Police Step Up Security For June 12 Democracy Day Celebrations

Share

In preparation for the 2025 Democracy Day celebrations, the Sokoto State Police Command has convened a strategic security meeting with all tactical unit commanders to ensure a peaceful and secure commemoration across the state.

The high-level briefing, held on June 11, was chaired by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, and focused on finalizing comprehensive security arrangements for the national holiday. According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the Command reaffirmed its commitment to protecting lives and property during the celebration of Nigeria’s democratic journey.

Comprehensive Security Measures

CP Musa outlined a series of proactive strategies to maintain law and order, including: Heightened Visibility Patrols: Increased deployment of officers to parade grounds, government installations, and public gathering venues to deter criminal activities.

Surveillance and Intelligence Gathering: Enhanced monitoring of identified flashpoints, bolstered by collaboration with local communities and stakeholders.

Traffic Management: Dedicated teams to manage vehicular movement and reduce congestion during events.

Rapid Response Deployment: Tactical teams, including the Mobile Police Force and Intelligence Response Team, are on standby to respond swiftly to any security breach.

Restriction of Hazardous Materials: A strict ban on fireworks, explosives, and unauthorized drone usage in celebration zones to prevent disruptions.

“We are fully prepared to provide a secure environment where citizens can celebrate democracy peacefully,” CP Musa stated. “We urge members of the public to cooperate with security personnel, report suspicious activities, and adhere to all safety directives. Our shared goal is a hitch-free celebration that honors Nigeria’s democratic legacy.”

Call for Public Cooperation

The Command advised residents and event organizers to liaise with the police for effective coordination and security oversight. Organizers of rallies or large gatherings are particularly urged to notify the Command in advance for proper safety arrangements.

Residents are also encouraged to report any suspicious activity or emergency by contacting the Command’s hotlines: 08032345167 and 08032861946.

The Sokoto State Police Command reiterated its unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and supporting Nigeria’s democratic values. It urged all residents to celebrate responsibly and in unity.

June 12, officially recognized as Nigeria’s Democracy Day, commemorates the historic 1993 presidential election widely regarded as a significant milestone in the country’s democratic development.

