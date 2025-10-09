Sokoto: Police Seek Public Input To Address Security Challenges

The Nigeria Police Force, Sokoto State Command, has reiterated its commitment to leveraging public opinion and suggestions to enhance security activities in the state.

This assurance was given by the State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, at the Command’s SERVICOM Unit Customer Service Week Celebration 2025 held at the Police Command Officers’ Mess. CP Musa urged residents to freely provide meaningful suggestions and information to enable the command effectively address security challenges.

Responding to community residents’ suggestions, he assured that the command would intensify supervision and patrol efforts. Each division, he explained, has its own incident charge schedule and officers assigned to cover specific areas. Additionally, the command has patrol teams stationed at strategic points to monitor activities.

The police chief assured that the command would continue to improve its efforts to ensure security in the state. This move is in line with the Inspector General of Police’s encouragement of interactions with the public.