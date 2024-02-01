Sokoto Police Retrieves 20 Cows, Donkey From Rustlers – CP

The Nigeria Police Force Joint Operatives Team in Sokoto State had recovered at least 20 Cattle and a Donkey along the Kware to Gada forest from the suspected rustlers.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Kaigama disclosed while parading the recovered animals to newsmen on Thursday in Sokoto.

CP Kaigama who was represented by the Police Command’s spoke person, ASP Ahmed Rufai said the recovered animals were stationed at the state police command and would be handed over to the owner.

The Commissioner further explained that on 16 January this year, at about 1100hrs, a team of Anti – kidnapping Operatives attached to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), in conjunction with the SWAT acted on an intelligence and intercepted yet-to-be-identified armed cattle rustlers along Kware – Gada bush.

According to him on sighting the police, the rustlers took to their heels, and after giving a hot chase, they abandoned the stolen cattle, as a result, 20 cows and one donkey were recovered at the scene”.

He further said following a discreet investigation by the command, one Malami Hayatu, a resident of Durbawa Yarbarade village in the Kware local government area was identified to be the owner of the cattle.

However, the suspects were at large and the police did not relent in their efforts toward a thorough investigation to address the suspects and ensure a free crime society in the state.

Reacting on the issue, Hayatu said the cattle were rustled in his residence at Durbawa village on that fateful night by the rustlers.

“On the 14th of January this year, armed robbers attacked my house in Durbawa village and carted away with 20 cows and one donkey, we couldn’t challenge them because they were armed and followed their footprints but we did not trace their whereabouts.

He however said as a result of that I reported the issue to the police station and thank God, the state police command was able to retrieve the cattle, and is being handed over to me.

He commended the Nigerian Police for their action as a result retrieved the rustled cows.

He therefore appealed for more support to the security agents to enable them to discharge their mandate in the state.