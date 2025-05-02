Sokoto Police Recover 25 Stolen Cattle, Urge Owners To Claim Them

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has recovered 25 cattle in Gada Division and is urging owners to come forward to claim their animals.

The cattle were recovered on May 1 at approximately 5 pm following a report from the District Head of Gada, Muhammad Kabir Kyari Marafan Gada.

The recovery effort was initiated after a former Village Head of Gidan Rabami Village reported that the cattle were discovered in a nearby forest.

The cattle have been transported to the Gada Division Headquarters for safekeeping.

Owners are requested to visit the Gada Division Headquarters with valid proof of ownership to claim their animals.

The public is also encouraged to assist in disseminating this information to facilitate a swift reunion between the livestock and their owners.

For further inquiries, please contact Gada Division Headquarters on 08137371633

