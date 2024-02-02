Sokoto: Police Recover 20 Cows, Donkey From Rustlers

The Nigeria Police Force Joint Operatives Team in Sokoto State has recovered at least 20 cattle and a donkey along Kware to Gada Forest from suspected rustlers.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Kaigama, disclosed this while parading the recovered animals to newsmen yesterday in Sokoto. CP Kaigama who was represented by the Police Command’s spokesperson, ASP Ahmed Rufai, said the recovered animals were stationed at the state police command and would be handed over to the owner.

The Commissioner further explained that on the 16 January this year, at about 1100hrs, a team of Anti – kidnapping Operatives attached to the state Criminal Investigation De- partment (CID), in conjunction with the SWAT acted on an intelligence and intercepted yet to be identified armed cattle rustlers along Kware – Gada bush.

According to him on sighting the police, the rustlers took to their heels, and after given a hot chase, they abandoned the stolen cattle, as a result, 20 cows and one donkey were recovered at the scene.”