Sokoto Police Present N21.3m To Fallen Heroes

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Police Command, CP Ahmed Musa, has presented cheques worth N21,330,062.80 to the families of 30 fallen police officers as part of the Group Life Assurance and Inspector General of Police (IGP) Welfare Schemes.

According to a statement by DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO Sokoto State Command, the cheques were presented to the families of police officers who died in active service or sustained injuries while discharging their duties.

The Commissioner of Police commended the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, for his commitment to the welfare of police officers and their families.

CP Musa advised the beneficiaries to use the money wisely, and invest in ventures that will benefit their families on the long run. He urged them to utilize the funds responsibly and thoughtfully, considering their financial goals, needs, and priorities.