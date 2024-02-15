Sokoto Police Neutralise Bandit, Arrest 15, Recovers Rifle, Ammunitions

The operatives of the Sokoto State Police Command have neutralised one bandit and arrested 15 others in addition to the recovery of rifles and live ammunition in a move to rid the state of terrorism and other crimes.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama disclosed this while parading the suspected bandits to newsmen on Thursday.

“This is in a bid to rid the state of crimes and criminalities, especially heinous crimes like banditry, kidnapping; cattle rustling across the state”,

The operatives also successfully foiled a kidnapping attempt at Gigani Village of Gwadabawa local government area.

” The suspected bandits in their numbers while passing at the outskirts of Gigani Village of Gwadabawa LGA Shot one Ibrahim Bello 23yrs on his Left Leg while fetching water from a well”,

According to him, on receipt of the report, a team of Operation Restore Peace and Vigilantee responded to the scene.

CP Kaigama stated that the team gallantly engaged the suspected bandits in a fierce Gun Duel and succeeded in neutralizing one of the suspected Bandits and his GPMG Rifle with Six Live Ammunition attached to the chain was recovered.

Meanwhile, aggressive efforts are still ongoing to trace and arrest other fleeing members.

The Police Operatives of the command attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit led by one SP Salisu Garba in the continued fight against crime and criminality in the state, on 13/02/2024 acted on credible intelligence laid ambush along Bodinga –Tambuwal high way arrested the following suspects.

They are Abdullahi Ali 50yrs of Gwadabawa LGA, Aliyu Mohammed 35yrs of Achida Wurno LGA and Abdullahi Umar 63yrs of Achida Wurno LGA.

Others are Aliyu Abdullahi 28yrs of Hamma’ali in Kware LGA, Muhammad Anas 30yrs of Shuni Dange-Shuni LGA, Muhammad Bello 50yrs of Dingyadi Bodinga LGA, Jamilu B. Yusuf AKA Doctor 35yrs of Badon Hanya Sokoto, Nasiru Ibrahim AKA Baban Sisi 27yrs of Kware LGA.

Sani Aliyu 45yrs of the Kandama Wurno area used to be the alleged bandit driver when going out for their criminal activities and in possession of three Ak47 Rifles with 90 Rounds of Live ammunition 30 from each magazine.

Preliminary interrogation revealed that the suspects were heading to Tambuwal Town for a kidnapping mission.

Similarly additional 26 Rounds of Live Ammunition were found in the possession of the said Muhammad Bello.

Kaigama stated that one Alhaji Shehu Dangaladima, Village Head Gedawa Village in Wamakko LGA Sokoto, reported at Wamakko Police Station Sokoto.

“That on the same date at about 12 pm, unknown gunmen invaded his village and kidnapped One Harande Gidado, Alhaji Buba Zaria and Alhaji Manuga Kwaire all of Wamakko LGA in Sokoto state to an unknown destination”,

However, the Victims regain freedom after paying a ransom of N10,000,000,00 each.

Meanwhile, in continuation of the investigation, on 10/02/2024 one Surajo Rugga, Sanda Bube, Umaru Jemmu and Faruku Usman all of Baliyo Village in Binji LGA Sokoto were arrested, during interrogation.

Three out of the Four Suspects confessed to having conspired with others (now at large) to pretreated the crime and will soon be arraign for prosecution.

Meanwhile in another development, on 02/02/2024, a team of anti-kidnapping operatives attached to State CID Sokoto, on a tip Off arrested One Muhammadu Mode and Betuwa Dogari all of Bukuyum LGA Zamfara State who were sent to come to Sokoto and receive delivery of 790 Rounds of 7.62MM AK47 Live Ammunition.

The ammunition was promptly recovered by the Operatives along Gaidau Illela Road in Illela LGA Sokoto to deliver same to a well-known kingpin of Kidnappers named Kwalle (Now at large) whose criminal activities cut across Sokoto, Kebbi and Zamfara States respectively.

The Command wishes to assure members of the public of its commitment to rid Sokoto of criminality in all its manifestations.

“I equally urge residents to report suspicious activities through the following Emergency Lines; 07068848035. Thank you all for listening”.