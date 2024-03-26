Sokoto: Police Nab Three Notorious Armed Robbers, Recover Arms, Ammunition

The Sokoto State Police Command has successfully apprehended a group of notorious unrepentant armed robbers, who were involved in various armed robbery operations and also recovered their arms and ammunition.

The State Police Commissioner, CP Ali Hayatu Kaigama disclosed in a statement issued to newsmen on Tuesday night in Sokoto.

According to a statement issued by the Police command’s spoke person, ASP Ahmad Rufa’i stated that was a commendable display of swift action and dedication to public safety,

CP Kaigama stated that the suspected arrested one Obinna Nwachukwu, 36 years old, Ibrahim A.Bello AKA Pastor,39 years old and Abdulrashid Sulaiman 30 years all of the state metropolis respectively.

He further stated that the suspected were apprehended along Kwannawa-Dange Shunni Road, Sokoto in possession of 3 fabricated revolver riffles, 6 Ak-47 ammunitions, 7 cartridges, a master key, 3 mobile phones, sellotape and a red Super cub motorcycle.

He said during interrogation, the suspects confessed to having been on their way for an operation in the Kwannawa area, Sokoto, to rob one Jamila Tawosi a businesswoman and that she was given out as a target by her once employee Emmanuel Samuel, Age 24 who was later arrested also.

CP Kaigama also commended the police officers’ outstanding display of bravery, dedication and professionalism.

According to him, their dedication and bravery are a testament to their commitment to protecting the lives and property of the citizens of Sokoto State and Nigeria at large.

The Police Command reassures the public of its unwavering efforts to combat crime and ensure the safety and security of all citizenry.