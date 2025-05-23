Sokoto Police Nab Multiple Suspects In Various Crimes

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has successfully apprehended several suspects in connection with the vandalism and theft of critical electrical infrastructure in Bodinga Local Government Area, following a coordinated operation launched in response to a formal complaint by the Kaduna Electricity Distribution Company (KAEDCO).

According to a statement released by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, anipr, the complaint was filed on May 14, 2025, at approximately 12:00 hours, by Aminu Haliru, a KAEDCO employee.

The report highlighted the theft and destruction of armored transformer cables across six locations: Tashan Gari, Tashan Gawo Kauran Mijo, Bodinya, Marina, Fatima Yahaya Hospital, Tulluwa, and the General Hospital in Bodinga.

Swift police action led to the arrest of Nuhu Yusuf, a male resident of Sifawa, Bodinga LGA, who confessed to stealing armored cables from the electrical installation at Fatima Nursing School.

During interrogation, Yusuf named Bello Alhaji Abubakar, also known as “ZAZU,” as his accomplice, who facilitated the sale of the stolen materials.

Further investigation revealed that the items were sold to Alhaji Danmaitasha, another suspect residing in the same area. Law enforcement authorities have since recovered the stolen armored cables, and all three suspects are in police custody pending further legal action.

In a related development, a vigilante group in Tukatuku village, also in Bodinga LGA, apprehended Mukthar Usman of Binjin Musa village, Yabo LGA, at about 08:00 hours on the same day. Usman was found in possession of two bags of aluminum conductor wires, believed to be stolen.

All suspects will be arraigned in court upon the conclusion of investigations and will face prosecution under relevant state and federal laws.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, PSC, has commended the swift action of both the police and local vigilante groups, emphasizing the command’s commitment to safeguarding critical public infrastructure. He also urged residents to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities to security agencies.

For prompt reporting, the command has provided the following emergency contact lines: 0803 234 5167 | 0706 884 8035

The Sokoto State Police Command reiterated its dedication to maintaining law and order and warned individuals engaging in criminal activities that they will be brought to justice.

