Sokoto: Police Nab 7 Suspected Copper Wire Thieves, Reject N800,000 Bribe

The Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ali Hayatu Kai- gama, has commended officers of the command for exhibiting high sense of professionalism by rejecting the sum of N800,000 bribe and intercepted copper wire thieves.

CP Kaigama also warned the Police and other security agencies in the state against any unwanted act before, during and after the upcoming inauguration. The Police Public Relations Officer for the command, DSP Sunusi Abuba- kar, said this in statement issued to newsmen in Sokoto yesterday.

According to him CP Kai- gama, in his policing strategy on assumption of duty, promised the citizens of the seat of the caliphate of a robust visibility policing, patrol and assured the citizens that, the police under his watch will be professional in checkmating criminal.

“It is in pursuance of this mandate that on 13/05/2023, a team of detectives attached to Bodinga Police Station on visibility policing intercepted four suspects, Rabiu Bala, Shafiu Namadi, Laminu Sal- isu and Muhammad Rabiu all of Bodinga and Jega local government council area of Kebbi with Copper wires reasonably suspected to have been stolen from a transformer.

“Upon investigation, they confessed to have criminally conspired with one Habibu Namadi and vandalised a transformer located at Kauran Mido Area in Bod- inga and removed its copper with intent to sell it to one Ibrahim Usman of Jega Local Government Area of Kebbi State who facilitated the transport money and tools to perpetrate the act.”

In the same vein, policemen on patrol attached to DOPS Sokoto along Birnin Kebbi road equally intercepted Sharon vehicle dark blue in colour with Reg. No. KSF356 Lagos, loaded with 12 roles of copper wires suspected to be from an electric poles. The Suspects one Rufa’i Sani, Yusha’u Abubakar and Ahmadu Bello on interrogation by the police attempted to bribe them with the sum of N800,000 to allow passage.