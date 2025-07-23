Sokoto: Police Nab 3 For Alleged Murder, Robbery In Sabon Birni

The Sokoto State Police Command said it is actively investigating an incident involving criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property that occurred in Sabon Birni town.

DSP Ahmad Rufai, PPRO of the Command, stated that two residents of Sabon Birni town, Ashiru Iliyasu and Sulaiman Salihu, allegedly armed themselves with a hoe and criminally conspired to lure Kasimu Yahaya, an Okada rider, to an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town under false pretenses.

Tragically, upon arrival, the suspects reportedly attacked the victim with the hoe, beating him to death. In an attempt to conceal the crime, they disposed of the victim’s body inside a soakaway pit at the location.

The suspects then stole the victim’s Bajaj motorcycle. Following the murder and robbery, the suspects allegedly sold the stolen motorcycle to Sanusi Shu’aibu, also a resident of Sabon Birni town.

Through investigative efforts, the Sokoto State Police Command apprehended the three suspects: Ashiru Iliyasu, Sulaiman Salihu, and Sanusi Shu’aibu.

During interrogation, Iliyasu and Salihu confessed to their involvement in the conspiracy, armed robbery, and culpable homicide of Kasimu Yahaya. Sanusi Shu’aibu has denied the allegation of knowingly receiving stolen property.

The case remains under active investigation by the Anti-Homicide Unit of the State Investigation department. Investigators are working diligently to gather all relevant evidence, corroborate statements, and ensure a thorough understanding of the events leading to this brutal crime.

The Police Command urged anyone with information related to this incident, the movements of the suspects, or the victim on the day in question to come forward immediately.

Information can be provided confidentially at the nearest police station or through designated police hotlines. Public cooperation is vital to ensuring justice is served, the police added.