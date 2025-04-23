Sokoto Police Launch In-House Training For Personnel

Share

In alignment with the vision of the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, to build a renewed, professional, and reoriented police workforce, the Sokoto State Police Command has commenced an In-House Refresher Training program for its personnel.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Ahmad Rufa’i, the training, which began on April 22, 2025, is aimed at enhancing the capacity, discipline, and service delivery of officers across the Command.

The program was officially declared open by the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, represented by the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of the Criminal Investigation Department. The opening ceremony took place at the Command Auditorium, Gwandu Road, Sokoto.

The training features a series of structured sessions designed to address various key aspects of modern policing.

These include the core values and ethics of the police profession, civility in interactions with the public, and maintaining composure in the face of provocation—all of which are central to the IGP’s reform agenda for repositioning the Nigeria Police Force.

The initiative underscores the Sokoto Police Command’s commitment to the continuous development of its personnel and the provision of effective, citizen-focused policing in line with global best practices.

The refresher course will continue on subsequent dates, ensuring comprehensive participation and long-term impact across the Command.

