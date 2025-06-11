Sokoto: Police Investigate Assault Case Involving Bashariyya Usman

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of one Fauziya Rabo, who is currently in custody in connection with an alleged case of physical assault against her domestic worker, Bashariyya Usman.

The incident has sparked widespread concern across the state and prompted swift action from law enforcement.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), DSP Ahmad Rufai, on behalf of the Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, the Command disclosed that the matter was formally brought to its attention via an official petition. Upon receipt, immediate steps were taken to investigate the claims and ensure the safety of the alleged victim.

“The suspect, Fauziya Rabo, is presently in custody while a detailed investigation is ongoing,” the statement read. “The Sokoto State Police Command condemns, in the strongest terms, any form of domestic violence or abuse, and we assure the public of our commitment to ensuring that justice is served.”

The police urged residents to refrain from spreading unverified or sensationalized accounts of the incident, noting that misinformation could obstruct the investigation or incite unnecessary public unrest.

The Command assured that all parties involved will be treated fairly and in accordance with the law, stressing its dedication to upholding the principles of justice and transparency.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, reiterated the Nigeria Police Force’s unwavering commitment to the protection of human rights and the enforcement of laws that safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of social or economic status.

