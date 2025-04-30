Sokoto: Police Hosts Nat’l Intelligence Course Participants In Strategic Engagement

Share

Sokoto State Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, welcomed participants of the Executive Intelligence Management Course 18 from the National Institute for Security Studies, Abuja, on a study tour to the state police command.

The delegation, led by Syndicate Supervisor Mr. Adeleke Kehinde, was treated to a lecture by CP Musa on “Non-State Actors in Security Management: Issues, Challenges, and Prospects for Peace and Development in Africa.”

Uduank Uduank Ituen, speaking on behalf of the participants, expressed gratitude for the warm reception and promised to apply the knowledge gained.

The tour concluded with a souvenir presentation and group photography

