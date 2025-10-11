Sokoto Police EOD Unit conducts explosive awareness sensitisation for scrap metal, waste management sector

The Explosive Ord- nance Disposal (EOD) and Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear (CBRN) Unit of the Sokoto State Police Command, Base 15 Sokoto, has conducted an awareness and sensitisation campaign for stakeholders of the National Association of Scrap and Waste Dealers Employers of Nigeria (NASWDEN).

The initiative, held on Friday at the Sultan Muhammadu Maccido Insti- tute for Quran and General Studies, Sokoto, aimed to enhance public safety and security in the state.

The campaign educat- ed participants on identi- fying potential explosive ordnance, inherent risks, and appropriate handling procedures. The event featured practical training sessions and interactive discussions, where facilitators instructed attendees on recogniz- ing suspicious items and executing safe response protocols.

The Association pledged its full cooperation with the police and other security agencies to uphold public safety. The Commander of the Explosive Ordnance Disposal Unit, SP Shuaibu Hassan Jatau, reiterated the command’s dedication to ensuring the safety and security of all residents, urging the public to main- tain vigilance and report suspicious items immedi- ately to security forces.