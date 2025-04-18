…Sokoto Police Deploy Officers To Ensure Safety

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has deployed adequate men and materials to ensure safety of the people before, during and after the Christians Good Friday and Easter Monday celebrations.

The Commissioner of Police Sokoto State Police Command, CP Ahmed Musa, also on behalf of officers and men of the command wishes the Christian Faithful in the state a happy and Joyous Celebrations.

“The Sokoto State Police Command has deployed adequate men and materials comprising of conventional police men, officers and men drafted from the Intelligence unit, police mobile force, Explosive Ordinance Disposal unit (EOD) and men from mounted troops for both security and crowd control duties”.

Statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufa’i ,the command PPRO also assures members of public of their safety before, during and after the celebrations.

This season is a season of peace, to the Christian in particular and people in general are admonishing to celebrate in a peaceful manner, devoid of any breakdown of law and order.

Travelers and motorists are advice to board vehicles at recognized motor pack, drive safely and avoid driving under the influence of alcohol or any intoxicating substance whatsoever.

Travellers should inform family members and friends of their movement at intervals in the course of their journeys.

The command wished to reaffirm its readiness at all times to perform its statutory duties in line with the global best policing templates and respect of the fundamental right of the citizens. Making the state unbearable for criminal at all times is a task that must be done by the command.

Share