Sokoto Police Crack Down On Kidnappers, Extortionists

The Sokoto State Police Command has apprehended two suspects in connection with criminal conspiracy, anonymous communication, and attempted kidnapping.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the command revealed that on May 9, 2025, one Muhammad Jibril, a resident of the Gidan Dare area of Sokoto, reported to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State CID that he had received threatening phone calls from an unknown number, demanding a ransom of ₦50 million to avoid being kidnapped.

Following a thorough investigation, detectives traced the phone number used in the threats and arrested two suspects: 19-year-old Ibrahim Abdulrahim and 20-year-old Abdulmajid Sidi. Both suspects, residents of Gidan Dare, are neighbours of the complainant.

Prior to their arrest, Mr. Jibril had approached the suspects’ father—also a member of the community—seeking his intervention. The father promised to handle the matter and urged Mr. Jibril to remain calm. However, despite the father’s awareness of the situation, the suspects continued with their criminal plot, which ultimately led to their arrest.

During interrogation, the suspects confessed to the crime.

The investigation is ongoing, and the suspects will be charged in court upon its conclusion.

Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, psc, commended the swift action of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit and emphasized the importance of community vigilance. He also urged parents and guardians to closely monitor their children’s activities and associations to prevent criminal behavior.

CP Musa encouraged residents to report suspicious individuals or activities to the nearest police station or through the following emergency lines:

0803 234 5167, 0706 884 8035.

