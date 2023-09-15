Sokoto: Police Confirm 4 Dead, 18 Abducted As Gunmen Attack Goronyo Village

…7 Victims Escape From Captors

The village of Giyawa in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State was plunged into chaos yesterday, following an attack by bandits, leading to the death of four persons.

The State Police Command’s spokesman, ASP Ahmed Rufai, confirmed the terrifying situation to newsmen yesterday in Sokoto. According to him, the attackers suspected to be bandits carried out the heinous act in the early hours of yesterday and abducted 18 unsuspecting victims.

“Alongside their captives, the attackers also made off with valuable livestock and other possessions, leaving devastation in their wake. “However, seven of the abducted individuals managed to escape from their captors and bravely returned to their community,” he said.

The spokesman added that the police were pursuing the culprits responsible for the act. “We are dedicated to restoring normalcy to Giyawa village and its environs, sparing no effort to bring those responsible to justice and provide the shattered community with the security and peace it so needs,” he added.