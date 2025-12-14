Sokoto Police Command Mourns Death Of Deputy Commissioner Of Police

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced the passing of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Kabir Abdu, who served as the Deputy Commissioner in charge of Operations.

DCP Abdu passed away after a prolonged illness while receiving medical treatment at the Usmanu Danfodiyo University Teaching Hospital (UDUTH), Sokoto.

In a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the command, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, expressed deep sorrow over the loss of the senior officer.

CP Musa described the late DCP Kabir Abdu as a dedicated, disciplined, and selfless officer, whose commitment to duty significantly contributed to enhanced security and stability across Sokoto State.

The commissioner extended heartfelt condolences to the family, friends, and colleagues of the deceased, praying that Allah grants his soul eternal rest and gives the bereaved family the strength to bear the loss.

He noted that the Nigeria Police Force would continue to honour and remember the invaluable contributions of DCP Kabir Abdu to policing, peace, and public safety.