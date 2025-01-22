Sokoto: Police Bust Criminal Syndicate, Arrest 5 Suspects

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has dismantled a criminal syndicate responsible for various offenses, including conspiracy, trespassing, theft, concealing and receiving stolen properties.

The command said on 17/01/2025 at about 1450hrs; one Ladan Muhammad, Zonal Director, National Broadcasting Commission, Sokoto, went to Unguwar Rogo Police Station and reported a case of theft by unknown persons in his office at Gagi Area Sokoto.

The Police command spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, further stated that on receipt of the information, police – men led by the DCO rushed to the scene and discovered that some item were missing.

The items included three KVA Inverter and three 600 KVA inverter batteries, one fridge compressor, one brand new tyre for office bus and 32 inch LG Television.

One Mishabahu Auwal, a security guard at the office was invited to the police station and upon interrogation; he confessed to have conspired with one Ismaila Ahmad of Nakasare Area and made away with the said items.

Investigation was expanded and one Yahuza Tukur and Abdulrahman Abbas, all of Nakasare Area Sokoto were arrested for concealing the stolen properties, while one Basiru Lawali of Kuffa Area, Murtala Tijani of Kwanni Area and Abubakar Umar of Gangaren Kuffa Area, Sokoto were arrested as their receivers and all exhibits were recovered.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Ahmed Musa, commended the operatives and cooperation being enjoyed from the public.

He further advised citizens to continue supporting the police for effective service delivery. The police boss assured that the suspects will be diligently prosecuted.

