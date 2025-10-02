Sokoto Police Begin Enforcement Of Tinted Glass Permit Law

The Sokoto State Police Command has commenced the enforcement of the Tinted Glass Permits Law, effective Wednesday, October 2, 2025.

The exercise, which began in metropolitan areas of the state, is being monitored by mobile court judges to ensure immediate prosecution of violators.

Motorists are reminded that only vehicles with valid tinted glass permits obtained through the official portal, https://possap.gov.ng will be allowed on the roads. Those who fail to comply risk arrest and prosecution in accordance with the law.

The Command urged motorists to cooperate fully with security personnel and comply promptly to avoid unnecessary inconveniences.

It also assured members of the public that the operation will be carried out with professionalism, fairness, and respect for citizens’ rights. Officers were warned against any form of extortion or harassment during the exercise.

Residents are encouraged to report any misconduct to the Police Complaint Response Unit (PCRU) through the available contact channels.