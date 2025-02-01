New Telegraph

February 1, 2025
Sokoto Police Begin Enforcement Of Third-Party Vehicle Insurance Policy

With the enforcement of the third-party vehicle insurance policy, which commenced on Saturday, February 1, 2025, as directed by the Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Adeolu Egbetokun, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, psc, has tasked personnel to uphold the highest standards of professionalism and integrity.

The CP warned officers against any misconduct that could tarnish the image of the Force, emphasizing that any personnel found wanting would face severe sanctions.

According to DSP Ahmad Rufai, ANIPR Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Command, vehicle owners in the state are urged to ensure their insurance documents are up to date.

The enforcement team consists of the Deputy Commissioner of Police in charge of Operations, the Officer in Charge of State Motorpol, and Divisional Traffic Officers (DTOs) within the metro.

This enforcement is part of a nationwide effort to ensure compliance with the third-party motor insurance policy, which is mandatory for all vehicles in Nigeria.

