Sokoto Police Ban Procession Ahead Of Tribunal Ruling Saturday

The Sokoto State Police Command on Friday banned any form of gathering or procession before and after the delivery of the governorship election tribunal judgment in the state, which is scheduled for today (Saturday).

The State Commissioner of Police, Ali Kaigama made the announcement in a statement issued by the command’s spokesperson, Ahmad Rufai and made available to newsmen in Sokoto.

Announcing the ban, Kaigama emphasized that individuals intending to organize processions or celebrations related to the judgment should refrain from doing so, noting further warned that any gatherings that contravene the law or disturb the peace will not be tolerated.

He urged the state’s residents to adhere to the law and to promptly report any potential issues or concerns to the police and other relevant security agencies.

The statement reads: “It has come to our attention that there may be intentions to hold processions or celebrations in relation to the judgment. Sokoto state has earned a reputation as one of the most peaceful states in our great nation, and we intend to maintain that dignity.

“I am making it unequivocally clear that any form of procession or gathering that violates the law or disrupts the peace will not be tolerated.

“We urge residents of Sokoto State to remain law-abiding and to promptly inform the police and other relevant security authorities about any potential issues of concern.

“The cooperation and vigilance of the people are crucial in maintaining the peace and security we all cherish.”

The tribunal had reserved its judgment in August regarding the petition filed by Sa’idu Umar, the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who was contesting the election of Ahmed Aliyu as the governor of Sokoto State.