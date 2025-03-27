Sokoto Police Arrest Woman For Abducting Two-Day-Old Baby

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested one Hamida Mustapha for allegedly abducting a two-day-old baby in Tambuwal town, the headquarters of Tambuwal Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

According to a statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, the Command’s Public Relations Officer, the police received a report on March 17, 2024, from one Sani of Tambuwal LGA, stating that his two-day-old baby was abducted by Hamida Mustapha of Hwakon Edi Area, Tambuwal LGA.

The complainant alleged that Hamida, who claimed to be a friend of his sister, visited his house, brought clothes for the baby, and told the mother that she wanted to take the baby to her boyfriend outside the house. However, she ran away with the baby instead.

Exactly one year after the incident, on March 12, 2025, Hamida had a misunderstanding with her husband, and speculations arose in town that the baby was not her husband’s son.

The biological father reported the matter to the police station, and Hamida was invited for questioning.

During interrogation, Hamida confessed to the crime, revealing that she had lied to her husband and relatives about giving birth to the baby.

She also confessed to taking the baby to her grandmother, who denied knowing about her alleged delivery.

The police reunited the baby with the parents, and Hamida is currently facing charges.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, CP Ahmed Musa, reiterated the command’s efforts to rid the state of all forms of crimes and criminalities.

He urged the public to continue supporting the police with useful information and prayers, while advising parents to be cautious about their children’s movements.

