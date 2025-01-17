Sokoto Police Arrest Two Suspects For Vandalism, Theft

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested two suspects, Imrana Umar of Minanata and Isah Usman (aka Man) of Makera Asada Area, Sokoto State, for theft and vandalism.

On January 13, 2025, the police received a distress call from Diplomat Area, Sokoto, about a suspected thief being attacked by an angry mob.

The Strike Force responded swiftly, rescuing Imrana Umar. During interrogation, Umar confessed to trespassing into Abdulhamid Muhammad’s house and stealing his TVS motorcycle.

In another incident, the Strike Force Unit received a distress call from the Vigilante group of Kofar Kware Area, Sokoto, about Isah Usman being intercepted with stolen items, including four ceiling fans and electric wires.

Usman confessed to stealing the items from Hafsatu Girls Secondary School and Ila’il Academy Arkilla, intending to sell them to Yunusa of Kuffa Area, who is now at large.

The police are working to apprehend Yunusa. Recovered items include a motorcycle, electric wires, and four ceiling fans.

The suspects will be charged to court for prosecution, according to DSP Ahmad Rufa’i, the command spokesperson.

