Sokoto Police Arrest Two Suspected Car Thief Syndicate Members

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested two suspected members of a car thief syndicate.

The suspects, Austin Anthony, 44, and Mansur Abubakar, 32, were apprehended following a complaint of car theft.

According to ASP Ahmad Rufa’i, Police Public Relations Officer, Sokoto State Police Command, the arrest was made possible by a complaint filed by Adamu Muhammad and Kabiru Shehu, residents of Badon Barade Area, Sokoto.

The complainants on 5/12/2024 reported that their vehicles, a Corolla LE Ash colour and a Pontiac Vibe, were stolen on the same date at about 0400hrs.

Upon receiving the information, policemen attached to the Striking Force Unit of the Command swiftly swung into action and alerted police checkpoints along Birnin-Kebbi Road.

One of the stolen vehicles was found driven by one of the suspects at Bodinga town heading towards Birnin-Kebbi road.

During the investigation, the suspect confessed to the crime, and two additional vehicles were recovered, leading to the arrest of another suspect.

Notably, Austin Anthony was previously arrested by policemen attached to the CID on August 28, 2024, for possessing three stolen vehicles and was subsequently arraigned in court for the same offence.

Once the investigation is complete, the suspects will be charged to court for prosecution.

The Sokoto State Police Command, under the leadership of CP Ahmed Musa, urges members of the public to remain vigilant and report any suspicious activities promptly to the nearest police formation or through the Command Emergency GSM Phone number: 08032345167.

Share

Please follow and like us: