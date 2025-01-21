Sokoto Police Arrest Three Suspects In Connection To Theft, Criminal Conspiracy

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command on Tuesday disclosed that its operatives arrested Maishanu Auwal and two others in connection with theft and criminal conspiracy in the state capital.

Their arrest was contained in a statement signed by the State Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, and made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Sokoto.

New Telegraph gathered that the case began on Friday, January 17, 2025, when Ladan Muhammad, the Zonal Director of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) in Sokoto, reported a theft at his office in the Gagi area.

Acting promptly on the development, the Divisional Crime Officer led a team of officers to the scene and during the investigation, the police questioned Maishanu Auwal, a security guard at the office, whose confession revealed a larger criminal conspiracy.

“At approximately 2:50 PM, Muhammad arrived at the Unguwar Rogo Police Station to report the disappearance of several items, including three KVA inverters, three 600 KVA inverter batteries, a fridge compressor, a brand-new tyre for the office bus, and a 32-inch LG television.

“Auwal admitted to conspiring with Ismaila Ahmad from the Nakasare area to steal the items.

“Further investigations led to the arrests of Yahuza Tukur and Abdulrahman Abbas, also from the Nakasare area, for assisting in concealing the stolen goods.

“Additionally, Basiru Lawali of Kuffa area, Murtala Tijani of Kwanni area, and Abubakar Umar of Gangaren Kuffa area were identified as receivers of the stolen property.

“The stolen items, including the inverters, batteries, television, and other valuables, have all been recovered.

“The suspects are currently in custody, and preparations for their prosecution are underway.”

