Sokoto: Police Arrest Three Over Alleged Murder

The Sokoto State Police Command has arrested three suspects in connection with a case of criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide, armed robbery, and receiving stolen property in Sabon Birni town.

According to the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the incident involved two residents of Sabon Birni, Ashiru Iliyasu and Sulaiman Salihu, who allegedly lured an Okada rider, Kasimu Yahaya, to an uncompleted building on the outskirts of the town under false pretenses.

Upon arrival, the suspects reportedly attacked Yahaya with a hoe and beat him to death. They then dumped his body in a soakaway pit and fled with his Bajaj motorcycle.

The duo later sold the stolen motorcycle to one Sanusi Shu’aibu, also a resident of Sabon Birni.

Following investigations, police apprehended the three suspects. During interrogation, Iliyasu and Salihu confessed to the crime. However, Shu’aibu denied knowingly receiving stolen property.

The case is currently being handled by the Anti-Homicide Unit of the State Investigation Department, which is working to gather evidence, corroborate statements, and ensure a thorough investigation.

The Police Command has urged members of the public with any relevant information about the suspects or the incident to report to the nearest police station or contact the following: PPRO: 08032345167, CRU: 07030327944

Public cooperation, the Command said, is crucial in ensuring justice is served.