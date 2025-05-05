Sokoto Police Arrest Notorious Gun Runner, Recover Firearms

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced the arrest of a notorious gun runner and the recovery of illegal arms and ammunition during a targeted operation along the Sokoto-Gusau Highway.

Officers attached to the Tureta Police Station, acting on credible intelligence, apprehended the suspect during a stop-and-search operation.

The suspect, identified as 45-year-old Murtala Abubakar from Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State, was found in possession of a cache of illegal weapons.

Recovered items include four locally fabricated rifles, three locally fabricated pistols, 16 rounds of AK-47 ammunition, and three rounds of G3 ammunition.

The arrest highlights the Command’s intensified efforts to combat the proliferation of illegal arms and reduce violent crime across the state.

According to a statement issued by the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ahmad Rufai, the suspect and the recovered weapons have been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further discreet investigation.

Commissioner of Police Ahmed Musa reaffirmed the Command’s resolve to maintain public safety, stating:

“This operation reflects our unwavering commitment to public safety. We urge citizens to continue providing timely intelligence to aid our efforts in dismantling criminal networks.”

The Sokoto State Police Command reiterated its dedication to safeguarding all communities and called for sustained collaboration with residents to achieve lasting peace and security.

