Sokoto Police Arrest Notorious Bandit, Recover AK-47 Rifle

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced the arrest of a notorious bandit and the recovery of an AK-47 rifle, following an intelligence-driven operation.

According to a statement issued by the Command’s spokesperson, DSP Ahmad Rufai, operatives attached to the Anti-Kidnapping Unit acted on credible intelligence and apprehended the suspect identified as Buba Magaji on July 13, 2025, around 4:00 p.m.

Magaji, a native of Julirkol Village in Silami Local Government Area, was identified as a close associate of the Lakurawa bandit syndicate, a gang linked to a series of violent crimes and kidnappings across Silami, Wamakko, Binji, and Yabo LGAs.

During interrogation, Magaji confessed to being involved in the syndicate’s operations and disclosed the location of a hidden AK-47 rifle.

On July 16, police investigators combed the bush along the Silami axis, where they recovered one AK-47 rifle, a magazine, and 22 rounds of live ammunition.

Describing the arrest as a major breakthrough, the Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, commended the swift action of the operatives and the vigilance of residents.

“This operation demonstrates the impact of actionable intelligence and the dedication of our Anti-Kidnapping Unit. It is a direct blow to a syndicate responsible for terrorizing several communities,” the commissioner said.

He added that investigations are ongoing to apprehend other members of the gang and dismantle its network entirely.

The Command reaffirmed its commitment to tackling kidnapping, banditry, and other criminal activities in the state.