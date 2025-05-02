Sokoto Police Arrest Kidnap Suspect, Recover Weapons

Share

The Sokoto State Police Command, in collaboration with local vigilantes, has arrested Muhammad Damma Abubakar, a resident of Kamasu village in Silame Local Government Area, for alleged involvement in kidnapping.

According to DSP Ahmad Rufai, Police Public Relations Officer, the arrest followed actionable intelligence linking Abubakar to a 2024 kidnapping case.

The collaborative operation involving the Anti-Kidnapping unit of the State CID, Wamakko Division, and local vigilantes from Laini Village of Silame LGA resulted in the arrested of the suspect of Kamasu Village.

Three victims identified the suspect as part of the syndicate responsible for their abduction.

The suspects are Garba Danbaba, Umar Ubandawaki, and Shehu Abubakar all of Kamasu Village.

Authorities recovered an AK-49 rifle and 13 rounds of live ammunition from the suspect.

Investigations are ongoing to uncover further details about the syndicate’s operations and potential accomplices.

The police command reaffirms its commitment to combating crime and urges the public to report suspicious activities to security agencies.

