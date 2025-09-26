Sokoto Police Arrest Bandits’ Collaborators, Recover Arms, Ammunition

The Sokoto State Police Command has announced the successful arrest of several individuals in two separate, intelligence-driven operations, demonstrating its continued resolve to dismantle networks supporting criminal activities and violence in the state.

In the first incident, on September 22, 2025, at about 1600 hours, the Anti-Kidnapping Unit of the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) acted on credible intelligence indicating a logistics supply chain for bandits.

A statement issued by DSP Ahmad Rufai, Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the police command, further stated that the information revealed that one Ahmed Illiyasu, driver of an ash-colored Golf Wagon with tinted glass, had transported two individuals, Hamza Sani and Safiyanu Kabiru, both from Gundumi Village—an area known to be a bandit stronghold.

The suspects allegedly purchased six jerricans of petrol at Goronyo, with the clear intention of conveying the fuel to bandits terrorising the eastern parts of the state.

The Anti-Kidnapping team immediately swung into action, leading to the arrest of the suspects and the recovery of the exhibit.

The case is currently under investigation to uncover further details of the supply network.

In a second, unrelated operation on September 24, 2025, at about 1200 hours, police officers attached to Tureta Police Station, while conducting confidence-building patrols and stop-and-search duties, intercepted and arrested one Shehu Sani, a 30-year-old male from Gwaddodi village, Rabah Local Government Area.

The suspect was found in possession of one fabricated automatic rifle and two rounds of live AK-47 ammunition.

The suspect and the recovered exhibits have been transferred to the SCID for discreet investigation to determine the source of the weapon and its intended use.

The Commissioner of Police, Sokoto State Command, commended the officers for their vigilance and proactive efforts.

He reassured the public of the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and security of all residents.

The public is urged to continue providing timely and useful information to the police to aid in the fight against crime.

The Sokoto State Police Command is dedicated to protecting the lives and property of all citizens within the state.

Through proactive policing, community engagement, and robust intelligence-led operations, the Command works tirelessly to maintain law and order and combat all forms of criminality.