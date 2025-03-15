Sokoto PHCDA Lauds TCI For Family Planning Advocacy  

Share

The Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (SPHCDA) has expressed deep gratitude to The Challenge Initiative (TCI) for its invaluable support in advancing family planning and reproductive health initiatives within the state.

At the TCI/ACG one-day roundtable progress and challenges review meeting, held at the Epidemiological Unit of the Specialist Hospital in Sokoto, Larai Tambuwal, the Executive Secretary of the Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency highlighted the importance of the collaborative effort.

Represented by Dahiru Muhammad Kamaru, the Director of Advocacy, Communication, and Social Mobilization, Tambuwal emphasized that the meeting presented a vital opportunity to review past progress, confront ongoing challenges, and develop strategies for future success.

Tambuwal stated, “This meeting serves as an essential platform to reflect on our achievements, address any hurdles we’ve encountered, and work together to plan our next steps.”

She urged all participants to share their experiences, insights, and expertise to ensure a unified approach in achieving shared objectives.

The Sokoto State Primary Healthcare Development Agency remains committed to advocating for policies and programs that prioritize citizens’ health and well-being.

Family planning is an integral part of this mission, and the agency will continue to ensure it remains at the forefront of advocacy efforts.

Bello Abubakar Kilgori, the State TCI Manager, underscored the role of advocacy in achieving specific goals.

“Advocacy is the process of influencing decisions to achieve desired outcomes,” he explained.

“Through collective efforts in advocacy, we can ensure family planning initiatives reach those who need them most.”

Sani Umar Jabbi, the District Head of Gagi, emphasized personal responsibility in family planning.

“Couples must choose the family planning method that best suits their needs and circumstances,” he advised. Jabbi acknowledged the impact of ongoing economic challenges, stating,

“The current economic hardship has pushed many couples to consider family planning, recognizing the importance of managing family size in line with available resources”

Participants shared a consensus that advocacy should address cultural and societal misconceptions, improve access to services, and ensure family planning methods are affordable and accessible.

Traditional and religious leaders like Jabbi play a key role in influencing community attitudes and encouraging acceptance of family planning practices.

Tambuwal’s closing remarks reaffirmed the importance of continued advocacy.

“This collaboration is a testament to the power of collective action. We must remain committed to empowering families, improving maternal and child health, and ensuring every woman and man in Sokoto State has the tools to make informed choices about reproductive health.”

The meeting concluded with renewed commitment from all parties to strengthen family planning initiatives across the state.

Through shared commitment and collaborative effort, the pathway to a healthier, more empowered society becomes ever clearer.

