Sokoto PHC Faces Shortage Of Family Planning Consumables

A severe shortage of family planning consumables at Asara Primary Health Centre (PHC) in Gwadabawa Local Government Area of Sokoto State is restricting access to child spacing services.

Despite community acceptance and utilisation, the facility struggles to provide services due to inadequate supplies. The Focal Point for Family Planning in the area, Muryam Muhammad, revealed that Asara PHC is facing a severe shortage of child spacing consumables, hindering service provision.

“Currently, we have many clients seeking family planning services, but we lack sufficient commodities to meet their demand,” she said.

Our correspondent, who was on a field trip to the area, reported that the supply interval of the consumable items of up to two months further compound the issue, highlighting the need for urgent action to address the shortage.

