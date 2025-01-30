Sokoto Pensioners Urge Gov Aliyu To Include Them In New Minimum Wage

Share

The Sokoto State chapter of the Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) has appealed to Governor Ahmad Aliyu to extend the new minimum wage to its members.

Alhaji Nasiru Sarkin Larabawa, Secretary of the Union, made this plea in a statement, citing the need for pensioners to care for their families amidst economic challenges and high food costs.

Larabawa emphasized that pensioners, who served the state for 35 years, require this gesture.

He appreciated the governor’s efforts in developing Sokoto State and ensuring prompt pension payments and gratuity allocations.

The National Union of Pensioners has agreed to issue a letter of appreciation to Governor Aliyu for his support.

The Union also commiserated with the governor over the recent fire outbreak at the Sokoto Timber market, praying for Allah’s protection and compensation for the victims.

It’s worth noting that Governor Aliyu has already presented a 2025 budget that includes an N70,000 minimum wage.

