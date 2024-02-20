Sokoto PDP Warns APC Against Political Vendetta

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Sokoto State Chapter has expressed grave concern over recent developments involving the immediate past governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, and the present Sokoto State Government.

Recall that Senator Tambuwal appeared before Justice Mu’azu Abdulkadir Pindiga-led Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Inquiry instituted by his successor, Gov Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto.

Accompanied by his legal team and some officials of his administration, Senator Tambuwal presented himself in response to the commission’s summons.

Senator Tambuwal’s appearance underscores his commitment to upholding the rule of law and respecting constituted authorities.

“As a party, we reiterate our unwavering support for Governor Tambuwal and commend his dedication to transparency and accountability in governance”,

Statement issued by the PDP Publicity Secretary in the State, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal further stated that Senator Tambuwal’s action portrayed him, as a ‘good value and addition’ to the rule of law- which will ultimately set the record of integrity and prudence bequeathed by his administration during its years at the helm.

It recalls that on the assumption of office in 2015, Tambuwal had vehemently rejected the idea of inquests, from even their rank, into numerous institutional infractions unleashed on the state by his predecessor, cutting across sectors.

This, the statement explains, proved Tambuwal’s cosmopolitanism driven by the principles of respect to modern-day political civilization.

” We cannot overlook the concerning implications of these developments. The timing and nature of the inquiry raise questions about potential political motivations and attempts to intimidate Senator Tambuwal after successfully completing his tenure as governor of Sokoto State”,

“Senator Tambuwal’s track record of integrity in public service speaks for itself. Throughout his tenure, he demonstrated a steadfast commitment to the welfare of the people of Sokoto State and upheld the principles of good governance”,

“As citizens, we must uphold the fundamental tenets of democracy, including respect for the rule of law and protection of individual rights. No individual, regardless of their position, should be subjected to undue harassment or intimidation by the state authorities”,

The PDP Sokoto State chapter calls for a transparent and fair inquiry process, free from political interference or bias. We urge all stakeholders to uphold the principles of justice and fairness in handling this matter.

” We stand in solidarity with Senator Aminu Waziri Tambuwal and reaffirm our commitment to defending the rights and dignity of all citizens. We call on the relevant authorities to ensure that justice is served and that Senator Tambuwal’s rights are fully respected throughout this process”