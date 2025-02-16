Sokoto PDP Suffers Setback As Four-Term MP Defects To APC

Share

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State has experienced a significant loss with the defection of Hon. Kabiru Marafa Achida, a four-term member of the House of Representatives, to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

In a statement issued by Nuruddeen Muhammad Mahe, the Senior Special Adviser on Strategic Communication to the Sokoto State Governor made this disclosure.

Achida, who represented the Wurno/Rabah federal constituency under the PDP, defected to the APC through Senator Dr Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, leader of the APC in Sokoto State alongside Hon. Isah Sadiq Achida (State Party Chairman).

This development is seen as a major blow to PDP supporters in the state, who have lost a key figure.

The defection may not be unconnected to the recent transformation of Sokoto State under Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration.

Share

Please follow and like us: