Sokoto PDP Loses Entire Business Community Wing To APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State suffered a major political setback as the entire business community wing of the party, led by Alhaji Chika Sarkin Gishiri, Chairman of the Sokoto State Traders Association, defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The mass defection, which took place at the residence of Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, leader of the APC in Sokoto State, was confirmed in a statement signed by Bashar Abubakar, Media Consultant to Senator Wamakko.

Speaking at the mini reception, Alhaji Sarkin Gishiri said the traders’ decision to join the APC was driven by their collective desire to contribute meaningfully to the development of Sokoto State.

He described the move as a significant blow to the PDP, noting that key figures in the state’s business community had now aligned with the ruling party.

Gishiri pledged full support to Governor Ahmed Aliyu Sokoto’s administration, applauding the strides made in infrastructure and governance.

He also expressed deep appreciation for Senator Wamakko’s long-standing support, which he credited for the success of many business ventures in the state.

Also speaking, Alhaji Ladan Almustapha, former Chairman of the State Traders Association and current Chairman of the Sokoto State Chamber of Commerce, affirmed that the entire leadership of traders’ associations had agreed to support the APC.

He praised Senator Wamakko’s exemplary leadership, especially during his tenure as governor, saying it reinforced their confidence in his political vision.

Almustapha commended Governor Ahmed Aliyu for the numerous developmental projects delivered in just two years, describing his achievements as unprecedented.

In his response, Senator Wamakko expressed joy over the mass defection and assured the new APC members of equal treatment within the party.

He promised government intervention in the completion of the ongoing renovation of the burnt Sokoto Central Market, as well as the provision of financial assistance to traders to boost economic activity.

The former governor emphasized that Governor Ahmed Aliyu’s administration is committed to transforming Sokoto positively, with renewed efforts to resolve lingering water issues, enhance the capacity of the State Water Board, and ensure the provision of potable water.

He criticized the PDP-led administration for removing main water pipes, which he said triggered water shortages across the state, and challenged the traders on their silence during that period.

Wamakko assured that more developmental strides would be recorded under the APC-led government, aiming to elevate Sokoto to compete favorably with other states.

The ceremony was attended by several notable leaders of the traders’ associations, including Alhaji Bello Bulaki, Alhaji Ibrahim Achida, Alhaji Nasiru Tukur Faru, and Alhaji Almustapha Ghani Mainiyyo. Others present included Alhaji Malami Zamau, Alhaji Falalu Ibrahim Maitakalma, Alhaji Ibrahim Ba Ta Yima Lamba, Alhaji Sanusi Kware, Alhaji Sirajo Ibrahim Maitakalmi, and Alhaji Almu Abdu Maidala, among many others.

