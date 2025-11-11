Sokoto PDP Inaugurates C’ttee For Elective National Convention

The Sokoto State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has inaugurated a committee to coordinate its participation in the forthcoming elective National Convention of the party.

The committee, comprising experienced and dedicated party members, was inaugurated in Sokoto by the State Chairman, Hon. Muhammadu Bello Aliyu Goronyo.

According to a statement issued by the State Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal, the Chairman charged the committee members to ensure that the interests of the party and its members are protected and advanced during the convention.

The committee is tasked with ensuring the effective participation of delegates from Sokoto State at the convention, scheduled for November 15 and 16.

The statement described the inauguration as a demonstration of the party’s commitment to democratic principles and internal cohesion, aimed at fostering unity and ensuring a transparent and credible convention.

The committee is chaired by the PDP State Organising Secretary, Alhaji Abubakar Chika Shuni, while the Assistant State Secretary, Alhaji Mustapha Lanas Gidadawa, will serve as Secretary.

Other members include the Minority Leader of the Sokoto State House of Assembly, Hon. Abubakar Magaji; National Delegate, Alhaji Abdullahi Kiryo Yabo; State Legal Adviser, Barr. Abdulrahman Abubakar; State Auditor, Alhaji Nasiru Shehu Kware; and State Publicity Secretary, Hassan Sahabi Sanyinnawal.

Also on the committee are the Chairman of the Local Government Chairmen Forum, Alhaji Bello Mai Karfi, and the PDP North-West Zonal Youth Leader, Atiku Muhammad Yabo.

The party leadership urged all members to support the committee’s efforts toward achieving a successful, free, and fair national convention.