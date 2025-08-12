Sokoto PDP Financial Secretary, Isa Resigns

The Financial Secretary of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Sokoto State, Nasiru Yahaya Isa (Wamban Isa), has resigned from both his position and membership of the party, citing persistent internal crises, lack of internal democracy, and worsening factional divisions.

In a resignation letter dated August 11, 2024 and addressed to the PDP State Chairman, Isa said his decision was taken after “Deep concerns over the persistent crises within our party, which have made it increasingly difficult for me to continue in this role with the integrity and commitment it demands.”

Isa, a former Permanent Secretary in Sokoto State and founder of the Danfilinge Development Foundation, lamented that prolonged leadership wrangling and the exodus of prominent members—particularly to the African Democratic Congress (ADC)—had eroded the trust and confidence of both party members and the public.

“The attendant lack of internal democracy, pronounced factionalization of the party, and the recent trend of long-standing party stalwarts decamping… have created an environment that no longer aligns with my values or vision for effective political engagement,” Isa stated.

He added that his decision followed consultations with friends and family, noting his “earnest desire to be part of a political environment that better aligns with my principles and where I can contribute meaningfully to political discourse in Sokoto State.”

Isa thanked the PDP for the opportunity to serve, while stressing that the prevailing situation made his continued participation untenable.

His resignation adds to the growing list of senior party figures in Sokoto State who have recently left the PDP amid political realignments ahead of the next election cycle.