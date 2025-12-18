Sokoto PDP Deputy Governorship Candidate, Bafarawa, Defects To APC

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) deputy governorship candidate in the 2023 elections in Sokoto State, Sagir Bafarawa, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC), alongside his supporters under the platform of the Bafarawa Akida Movement.

Bafarawa, who was the running mate to Sa’idu Ubandoman on the PDP ticket during the 2023 governorship election, announced his defection with a declaration of support for the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu.

Speaking on behalf of the movement, its Chairman, Prof. Muhammad Hamza Maishanu Yabo, said the decision followed wide consultations among stakeholders and loyalists of former Sokoto State Governor, Alhaji Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa.

According to him, the group resolved to align with the APC-led government in the state in recognition of Governor Aliyu’s leadership style and respect for their political mentor.

However, former Governor Attahiru Dalhatu Bafarawa dismissed reports suggesting that he had also joined the APC, clarifying that he had retired from active politics and now operates strictly as an elder statesman.

He stated that while he supports the decision of his followers to defect to the APC, he would personally remain non-partisan.

Bafarawa expressed his willingness to support Governor Aliyu’s administration, describing the governor as loyal, respectful, and committed to the development of Sokoto State.

He also reflected on his political journey, noting his role in mentoring several prominent politicians in the state, and reiterated his commitment to the unity and progress of Nigeria.