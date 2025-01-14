Sokoto Panel Of Enquiry Postpones Sitting To Accommodate Tambuwal’s Appearance

Share

The Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Enquiry presided over by Chairman Justice Mu’azu Pindiga, adjourned its sitting until Wednesday, January 15, 2025.

This decision was made to allow former Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal to appear before the commission.

According to Counsel to the Commission, Mr. Amanzi Amanzi, Tambuwal will testify on his activities and those of his cabinet members and other individuals who served under him.

The commission is investigating allegations of improper monetization of government vehicles and other valuable properties during Tambuwal’s administration.

The commission emphasized that it is not sitting as a court of law but rather as an investigative body.

Tambuwal will appear as a witness, not as a defendant or accused. The commission seeks an explanation from him regarding his knowledge, participation, and extent of involvement in the alleged improper activities.

A total of nine complaints by the Sokoto State Government were submitted for consideration, specifically addressing Tambuwal’s role.

Although initially scheduled to testify on Tuesday, Tambuwal’s absence led to the adjournment until Wednesday.

The commission had previously adjourned the hearing to January 14, 15, and 16, 2025, to enable Tambuwal’s testimony.

In light of his absence, the commission chose to adjourn again rather than stand down the matter as requested by Tambuwal’s counsel.

