Sokoto Panel Of Enquiry: Ex-Attorney Gen. Pleads For Justice

…As 23 LGCs Admit N4.2m As Vehicles Monetisation

The former Sokoto State Attorney General and Commissioner of Justice, Dr Suleiman Usman (SAN), has pleaded with the Sokoto State Judicial Commission of Enquiry to do justice according to law in their assignment.

This occurred as the erstwhile 23 Local Government Council Chairmen confessed to monetising their official vehicles at the sum of over N4.250,000,65k.

Usman also said he was provided with a Toyota Prado (SUV), a 2021 model black-coloured.

The former commission also said that the vehicle was monetised to him at the cost of N8,539,076,50k in which he paid in two instalments.

The sum of over N8.5m for the monetised official vehicle was deducted from his accumulated payments entitlements and emoluments benefits.

The commission was constituted by Governor Ahmed Aliyu to investigate the alleged misappropriations of the immediate past government in the state.

Usman who testified during the commission proceedings presiding Judge, Justice Mu’aju Pindiga on Tuesday at Usman Faruk Secretariat Conference Hall Sokoto said he served in the regime of former state governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal for eight years, from 2015 to 2023.

He stated he was entitled to the vehicles by virtue of his appointment as the position of State Commission for Justice.

Usman tendered his letter of appointment and receipts of vehicle payments to his counsel Barrister Nuhu Adamu and presented the documents to the commission as a witness.

While arguing that the monetisation policy was initiated by the federal government and directed states to follow suit.

Meanwhile, the immediate past 23 local government council chairmen in the state have during their individual testimony admitted that their official vehicle a Toyota Hilux was monetised to them by Tambuwal’s administration at the sum of over N4.2million.

According to them, the amount was deducted from their entitlements and their remaining emoluments balance was not paid to them.

While each and every one of the former chairmen has confessed to the commission that they have already disposed of the vehicles.